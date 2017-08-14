Anwar: MACC probe in Penang reasonable

Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh leaving the court in George Town August 14, 2016. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has backed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into an illegal factory in Penang.

While Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan earlier criticised the MACC over the matter, the imprisoned former deputy prime minister pointed out that the agency has also taken decisive action in the cases of Felda Global Ventures and the Sabah Water Department.

“As such, in the case of the illegal factory and resultant pollution being protested by residents in Sungai Lembu, Penang, the MACC’s action was reasonable.

“However, we are concerned that the move to obtain information from (state exco) Phee Boon Poh was excessive, including his remand,” Anwar said in a statement.

Phee along with a factory manager and his son were arrested by MACC on Friday in relation to a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Bukit Mertajam.

They were issued a five-day remand order on Saturday to facilitate MACC’s probe into the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu but the Penang High Court set aside the remand order today, effectively releasing the three men.

The remand order, which would have ended on Wednesday, was to facilitate the MACC investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.

Phee, who is the welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman, was investigated for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council asking for a delay in enforcement action against the factory.