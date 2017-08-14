Anwar: Government must protect Dr M’s right to free speech

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that the police did not take action when stones were thrown and shattered the windows of a bus that he was riding during the 13th general election. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the government today to protect the right to freedom of speech, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s, after the latter’s forum was disrupted by violence.

The PKR de facto leader claimed that the police did not take action when stones were thrown and shattered the windows of a bus that he was riding during the 13th general election.

“I wish to refer to Tun Mahathir’s ceramah yesterday that was interrupted by several rioters. Such incidents are feared to rise ahead of the 14th general election.

“The government is responsible to ensure that the right and freedom to express opinions, including Tun Mahathir’s, must be protected,” Anwar said in a statement.

Critics of Dr Mahathir, the country’s longest serving prime minister, have accused him of clamping down on freedom of speech during his administration. His administration detained over 100 dissidents under the Internal Security Act in the 1987 Ops Lalang operation and shut down three newspapers.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam yesterday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Three youths have reportedly been remanded for four days in an investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection to rioting and possession of weapons.