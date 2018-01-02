Anwar files suit to restore royal assent in legislation

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously filed a lawsuit the NSC Act in August 2016, but by the High Court on the grounds that it challenged the competency of Parliament. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today filed a suit against to government in the Federal Court to nullify Article 66 (4A) of the Federal Constitution, in order to restore royal assent in the process of approving a law.

The PKR defacto leader’s lawyer N. Surendran filed the suit at the Federal Court Registry here.

Under Article 66 (4A) of the Federal Constitution, a law is passed automatically after 30 days regardless of whether Yang Di-Pertuan Agong provides assent.

“The consequences from such amendments is the National Security Council (NSC) Act which was passed last year without the assent of the King,

“This is unconstitutional,” Surendran said today, adding that the lawsuit will aim to challenge the controversial NSC Act 2016 that came into effect last year.

Subsequently the Court of Appeal chose to uphold the High Court’s decision.

Pakatan Harapan President Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was also present, said the suit is meant to protect Malaysia’s constitutional democracy.

“The suit is pertinent as it is our fundamental rights to defend constitutional democracy and the people fundamental rights,” she said.

The suit named the Malaysian government as the sole respondent.