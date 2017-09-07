Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Anwar: Dr M never gave instructions on forex trade after learning of losses

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday September 7, 2017
05:00 PM GMT+8

Anwar confirmed that Mahathir was briefed of the trading activity and potential losses by a Finance Ministry official on Anwar's instruction. — Picture courtesy of Lawyers for LibertyAnwar confirmed that Mahathir was briefed of the trading activity and potential losses by a Finance Ministry official on Anwar's instruction. — Picture courtesy of Lawyers for LibertyPUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad never issued “any instructions” regarding Bank Negara Malaysia's forex trade after learning of the potential losses, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Testifying before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the forex losses today, the former deputy prime minister said that Dr Mahathir did not instruct whether to stop or proceed with the forex trading.

Anwar confirmed that Dr Mahathir was briefed of the trading activity and potential losses by a Finance Ministry official on Anwar's instruction.

