Malaysia

Anti-redelineation protesters march to Parliament against police orders

BY KENNETH TEE

Wednesday March 28, 2018
11:34 AM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) speaks during the Bersih 2.0 protest against the Election Commission's electoral redelineation report in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) speaks during the Bersih 2.0 protest against the Election Commission's electoral redelineation report in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Around 200 people marched through a police barrier in front of Parliament to protest against the tabling of the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report today.

The protesters led by Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were stopped by another police barricade made up of Light Strike Force officers near the Parliament building bridge.

Earlier, Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said the police would only allow 10 representatives to submit their memorandum, reminding participants to stay put at the National Monument.

MORE TO COME

