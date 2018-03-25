Anti-Guan Eng posters cost BN RM13,448 fine

Posters of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is seen in Penang. — Picture via FB/Chow Kon YeowKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has fined the Barisan Nasional (BN) RM13,448 for putting up posters criticising state Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in public without its approval.

MBPP said the stiff fine was to cover the council’s 27 notices of the offence that cost RM250 each and which totalled RM6,750 and another RM6,750 in “logistical and cleaning works”.

The MBPP letter, dated yesterday, was posted on the Facebook page of the DAP’s Tanjong MP Ng Wei Aik earlier today.

“For Teng Chang Yeow or Penang BN, RM13,448 is not a big deal at all,” Ng said in a caption accompanying the picture.

The MBPP did not state what the posters contained, but Padang Kota assemblyman Chow Kon Yeow who is also the state executive councillor for local government, traffic management and flood mitigation had uploaded images of the posters on his Facebook page.

“Poster wars against Chief Minister all over the State last night and early this morning.

“They have so much monies and resources to kill us and grab Penang back,” he wrote in the March 20 entry.

Malay Mail was not able to reach Teng for comment.

However, theSun Daily reported the Penang Gerakan chief who also heads the state Barisan Nasional chapter admitting that his party had put up the posters of Lim, whose state government had allegedly failed to deliver on 51 promises.

The Penang Island City Council letter to Penang BN. — Picture via Facebook/Ng Aik Wei