Anti-fake news Bill will make people more careful, says Khairy

The Rembau MP and Umno Youth chief said upon the enforcement of the bill, individuals found spreading fake news on the internet including social media would face stern action. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDUNGUN, March 29 — The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 will make the people more cautious in disseminating information on the internet, says Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Rembau MP and Umno Youth chief said upon the enforcement of the Bill, individuals found spreading fake news on the internet including social media would face stern action.

“All parties should be more careful as action by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission will be swift.

“The act (when enforced) requires people involved in disseminating information online to be more careful and to check the matter before uploading,” he said at a media conference after the laying of the foundation stone for the Dungun Velodrome Cycling Complex here today.

Khairy who was commenting on the Bill which had been tabled for the first reading at Dewan Rakyat on Monday, said it was aimed at curbing the dissemination of fake news or information.

In this regard, he said the enforcement of the Bill would not curtail the freedom of the people to use the internet so long as it did not involve fake news.

“This a positive development but some said it was curbing the freedom of speech. I would like to state a certain view is not a problem as it is an opinion. We will act if someone alleges something like a fact.” — Bernama