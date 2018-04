Anti-Fake News Bill passed by Dewan Rakyat

The Anti-Fake News Bill has been passed at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today after Barisan Nasional (BN) won a bloc vote that was called by Opposition MPs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 has been passed by Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill was passed by a majority voice vote at 6.20pm today after a brief debate at committee stage.

The Bill will be now brought to the Senate, that is sitting concurrently, before it can be gazetted as law.

