Anti-Fake News Bill needed for clean election, MCA Youth says

An advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news is pictured at a train station in downtown Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraSEREMBAN, March 31 — The Anti-Fake News Bill (2018) is an effort undertaken by the government to control the dissemination and spread of fake news by irresponsible parties which can jeopardise the peace and security of the country.

MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon said ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14) in particular, a lot of fake news would be intentionally played up and manipulated by certain parties for their personal benefit.

“For example, in GE13, it went viral on social media that the government had supposedly brought in 40,000 people from Bangladesh to vote in the election.

“We have to stop this fake news from spreading, and if we want a clean election, then we cannot allow certain parties to create fake news as is present on social media right now,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of E-sport Mobile Legend here, today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 on March 26, aimed at curbing and establishing preventative measures on the dissemination of fake news.

The proposed Bill also aims to protect the public from the rapid spread of fake news, and at the same time, ensure the right of freedom of speech and expression under the Federal Constitution is respected.

It defines fake news as any kind of publication of news, information, data or report, in part or in whole, in any form including articles, visual or audio recordings which is false.

According to the Bill, individuals convicted under the Act can be fined up to RM500,000 or jailed up to 10 years, or both.

Commenting further, Chong, who is also the Deputy Education Minister, said the Bill should be supported by all parties, as it protects the public from the dissemination of fake news.

“The implementation of this Act will also not restrict the freedom of the people to disseminate information, however, they must first ascertain its authenticity,” he said. — Bernama