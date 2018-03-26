Anti-fake news Bill for your protection too, BN reps tell Pakatan leaders

Tengku Adnan said the law has been long overdue, and that it will keep all parties in check when campaigning in the general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The tabling of the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 is proof that the ruling coalition will not use so-called “fake news” to win GE14, Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders have said.

Instead, BN leaders assert that the Bill will also protect Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, as some of them have been victims of “fake news” in the past.

International Trade and Industry (Miti) Deputy Minister Datuk Chua Tee Yong pointed out that the proposed law leaves the final say on the removal of materials deemed as fake news to the courts.

This, said the MCA vice-president, is to protect the interests of all parties.

“The Opposition should not have any hesitation to support the law. They will also be protected by it,” he said.

The Labis MP said that in the last election, there were unscrupulous parties that propagated fake news, alleging that foreigners had also cast in their votes.

“So with the law now, it will keep such information from circulating,” he told Malay Mail.

Chua said the proposed law is not only for the benefit of politicians, but that there are also bigger implications to consider.

“From business entities, individuals and politicians, everyone is covered,” he said adding that anyone stands the risk of falling victims to fake news.

He cited as examples fake statements from the Education Ministry about school closures that have gone viral and created confusion among the people.

“There were corporate companies who faced losses because of fake news that circulated. The same happened to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) where it was circulated that EPF savings belonging to members with beneficiaries below the age of 18 will automatically be channelled to Amanah Raya Bhd upon the member’s death,” he said.

Chua said such a law will also educate the society to be more responsible when sharing information.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor said the law has been long overdue, and that it will keep all parties in check when campaigning in the general election.

“I have been a victim of fake news too many times, some unscrupulous parties have superimposed my photographs looking and gold and money and all sorts of damaging statements were attached to it,” he told Malay Mail.

“It does not just damage one’s reputation but it can also have a deeper impact on a person, “ he said.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri SK Devamany said fake news is unhealthy in a nation’s development.

“Character assassination, personal attacks on the social media just create bad blood in the society,” he said.

He said fake news has many times misled foreign investors about the state of the country’s economy.

“The proposed law is to keep things in order. But of course, it should also not be abused. There must be a check and balance on that,” he said.