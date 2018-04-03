Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 tabled at Dewan Negara

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Bill would not restrict the freedom of speech. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018, aimed at curbing the dissemination of false news and putting in place deterrent measures, was tabled at the Dewan Negara today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Bill would in no way restrict the freedom of speech, instead curbed the dissemination of false news.

Of late, she said, the country was faced with various challenges and the impact from the spread of false news not only confused the people, but could also threaten the security, economy, prosperity and well-being of the people and the country.

“False news gives a negative impact on the country’s security and stability. The intraracial and interacial unity that have been built, as well as the territorial integrity formed in Malaysia, could be eroded by false news.

“Stories are created, exaggerated or modified for various purposes according to the parties that disseminate them without any care of the effect that may arise to the nation.

“Little by little, the false news will poison the minds of readers and make them believe the inaccurate facts that are capable of destroying the well-being of the society,” she said when tabling the Bill.

Azalina said the Bill showed the government’s serious in addressing the problem on dissemination of false news in line with the development in modern technology.

“The government’s effort in this matter is very crucial to address the dissemination of false news so that the people will be more responsible by producing, offering, publishing, printing, distributing or disseminating or spreading true news.

“At the same time, the Bill will also give a clear message that the government does not compromise with dissemination of false news that could be detrimental to public order or the country’s,” she said. — Bernama