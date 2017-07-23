Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Another victim succumbs to injuries in three-car Gerik crash

Sunday July 23, 2017
08:59 PM GMT+8

GERIK, July 23 — Another woman who was seriously injured in an accident at Km56.8, Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Gerik in Kampung Air Kala, Lenggong yesterday died, bringing the death toll to four.

Gerik district police chief, Supt Ismail Che Isa said Wong Mei Chan, 56, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital between 1am and 2am this morning.

“In the incident, Mei Chan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Perodua Myvi and the driver Chong Yah Wen, 23, had sustained serious injuries,” he said when contacted here today.

The accident at 4.30pm was believed to have occurred when the Perodua Myvi car which was travelling from Gerik to Kuala Kangsar was rear-ended by a Kia Spectra causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming Proton Exora.

In the accident, the three women Myvi passengers who had died earlier had been identified as Wong Mee Lai, 47, Foke Yoke Wah, 25, and Woke Mei Yong, 44. 

Also injured were Proton Exora passenger, Roslina Othman, 35, and her husband Saiful Haslim Toat, 35, while their three sons, Muhammad Danial Mirza Saiful, seven-months-old, Muhammad Danial Farish, five, and Muhammad Danial Iman, 7, escaped injury. — Bernama

