Another tahfiz school fire victim discharged

Tuesday September 19, 2017
08:06 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Another student of Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential Centre who received treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) following the fire at the centre last Thursday, was discharged last night.  

Adib Baqir, 15, suffered injuries on his hands and body was allowed to return home about 9.30pm.  

His mother, Wahida Ramli, 49, said Adib was recovering but still in trauma over the tragic incident. 

“He (Adib) is stable but doctor has asked him to rest,” she said when contacted by Bernama. 

Meanwhile, a HKL spokesperson when contacted by Bernama said currently only three more students were still being treated at the hospital. 

Yesterday HKL director Datuk Dr Zaininah Mohd Zain said three students of the Tahfiz centre were discharged. 

The 5.15am fire on Thursday claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the three-story building. — Bernama

