Another Sabah minister dies

Wednesday March 21, 2018
07:27 AM GMT+8

File picture of Datuk Siringan Gubat. — Picture courtesy of Larry RalonFile picture of Datuk Siringan Gubat. — Picture courtesy of Larry Ralon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Sabah minister Datuk Siringan Gubat died last night after he was admitted to a hospital with breathing difficulties.

The state minister of resource development and information technology was 68 years old.

Fellow Sabah minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun, confirmed the death on Twitter.

“Another sad day for Sabah. State Minister of Resource Development & IT, Datuk Siringan Gubat passed away last night apparently of heart attack.

“He is a close friend & schoolmate at Sabah College. Both of us are from Ranau. My heartfelt condolence to his family,” Masidi wrote.

Siringan is the second Sabah minister to die this month.

The state’s youth and sport minister, Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, succumbed to cancer on March 14.

