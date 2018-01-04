Another lightning jewellery heist, this time in Bangi (VIDEO)

Forensic police have cordoned off the area where the robbery took place earlier. PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — A trio of robbers took less than five minutes to cart away RM370,000 worth of jewelleries from a goldsmith in Taman Bangi Avenue today.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said authorities were alerted to a distress call from the public informing a robbery had taken place in CS Supermarket, Persiaran Bangi Avenue around 11.22am.

“Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen three suspects wearing motorcycle helmet visors robbing the shop by using hammers to break open the display cases before escaping on two motorcycles,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said one of the suspects was also seen with an object that looked like a gun but no shots were fired.

He said the suspects only took two minutes to escape with three trays of jewelleries hallmarked with the 916 stamp which indicated the ornaments contained 91.6 per cent of pure gold.

During the incident, a female salesman was also on duty but escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating if the incident was connected to a similar robbery in Cheras where jewelleries worth RM1.5mil were stolen where eight suspects wearing full-face helmets and armed with hammers stormed into the premises last Sunday.