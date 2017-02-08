Another life jacket surfaces as search for missing five enters 12th day

Search-and-rescue authorities looking for five people missing after their catamaran sank in a mishap last month found another life jacket in the waters off Brunei yesterday.

The orange-coloured jacket with the words “SJN 00658 F” was retrieved by Bruneian authorities near the Maharajalela oil platform some 80 nautical miles west of the Mengalum island, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency deputy operations director for Sabah and Labuan, Captain Rahim Ramli told a news conference here today.

“The KDB Darulaman vessel found the jacket yesterday while on search and rescue patrol at 3.20pm yesterday.

“We have received it and are currently in the process of verifying whether or not it was part of the vessel,” he said.

Malay Mail Online was able to obtain an audio recording of the news conference.

This is the fourth jacket that was found since search and rescue operations began last January 31 after the catamaran carrying 28 tourists from China and three local crew members was reported to have capsized on January 28.

The boat was said to have had a sea accident after leaving the Sabah capital for Mengalum but sank about 8nm before its destination. Four people died while 22 others aboard were rescued but five remain unaccounted for.

