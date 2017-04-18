Another H1N1 case after Terengganu woman dies

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the Health Ministry has yet to uncover any extraordinary trend related to influenza in the country. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― A family member of a pregnant woman in Terengganu who recently died from influenza A (H1N1) has contracted the flu virus, the Ministry of Health said today.

The ministry said seven of the woman’s family members suffered the same symptoms, of which one was confirmed to be an H1N1 case.

“Two were treated in hospital and reported stable, whereas five were treated as outpatients.

“Investigations were conducted at the woman’s workplace and none of her colleagues were found to be suffering the same symptoms,” said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

He added that the Health Ministry has yet to uncover any extraordinary trend related to influenza in the country.