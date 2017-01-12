Another Facebook user in hot water over Adenan post

Police have said they are patrolling social media sites and will act against those who post defamatory and inflammatory remarks against Adenan or any other leader. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A second man was arrested today for posting allegedly defamatory and provocative remarks about the late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Facebook.

The Star Online reported this evening that police in Sarawak and Pahang teamed up to nab the 36-year-old man in his Kuantan house at 5pm, adding that he will be flown to Kuching tomorrow to be investigated further.

“Sarawak police liased with Kuantan police to locate and arrest him.

“This is the second arrest so far,” Datuk Dev Kumar, head of the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department, was quoted saying.

National news agency Bernama reported earlier today that a 57-year-old man in Kuching was arrested at 12.05am for allegedly defamatory Facebook posts statements against Adenan who died from heart failure yesterday and was buried today.

