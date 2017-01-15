Another daredevil posts picture atop iconic ‘Ipoh’ sign

A male figure is seen perched on top of the letter ‘P’ in the ‘Ipoh’ sign. — Picture via Instagram/Seorang PauhIPOH, Jan 15 — Following the incident were eight teenagers uploaded images themselves perched on the ‘Ipoh’ sign, another teenage daredevil has posted a picture of himself performing the same stunt on Instagram.

The pictures posted on the ‘Seorang Pauh’ Instagram account has since been removed.

The Instagram photos showed the teen perched atop the letter ‘P’ in the ‘Ipoh’ sign, and another showed a selfie , went viral on social media.

The Ipoh Municipal Council said an investigation will be conducted before issuing a statement on the incident, according to the Astro Awani portal.

The 9.1-metre signboard is perched on a hilltop at the entrance of Ipoh, near the North-South Expressway (PLUS) exit at Simpang Pulai.