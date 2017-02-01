Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:40 pm GMT+8

Annuar’s suspension, probe, do not affect Kelantan Umno, says Mustapa

Wednesday February 1, 2017
09:08 PM GMT+8

Kelantan Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pictured) said the suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as MARA chairman would have no effect on Kelantan Umno. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKelantan Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pictured) said the suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as MARA chairman would have no effect on Kelantan Umno. — Picture by Saw Siow FengJELI, Feb 1 — The suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad (PMB) and the probe against him, do not affect Kelantan Umno.

In fact, Kelantan Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed praised Annuar, who is also Umno information chief and Ketereh Umno division chief, for abiding by the decision of the Mara Council special meeting yesterday.

“The suspension of Tan Sri Annuar Musa has no relation to Umno. It does not affect Kelantan Umno and will not be discussed in its monthly meeting,” he told reporters after a Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) event at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) here, today.

The Mara Council special meeting yesterday suspended Annuar as chairman of Mara and chairman of PMB, with immediate effect.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is probing Annuar for alleged corruption and abuse of power in relation to sponsorship of the Kelantan football team. — Bernama

