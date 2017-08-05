Annuar’s intention not to continue as Mara chairman welcome, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, December 8, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKLUANG, Aug 5 — Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has welcomed Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s intention not to continue his contract as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman after holding the post for more than four years.

He said it was a sacrifice on Annuar’s part as the Umno Information Chief wanted to focus on efforts on towards winning the 14th General Election (GE14).

“I welcome his intention as I know he wants to focus on helping the party win in the coming GE,” he told reporters after opening Simpang Renggam Umno division’s Delegates Conference here today.

He also thanked Annuar, who was appointed as Mara chairman on July 19, 2013, and had his contract extended on Aug 12, 2015, for contributing greatly to the development of Mara and the Malay community.

Yesterday, Annuar, who is also the Ketereh Member of Parliament, told reporters after his officiating speech for the Hulu Terengganu Division Umno Youth Delegates Conference in Kuala Berang, Terengganu that his appeal letter for the discontinuation of his contract had been sent to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said the task of upholding the party should now not only be shouldered by federal or division leaders, but also the leadership at the grassroot level.

“The grassroot leadership must play its role. Thus, when faced with slander, they are able to counter and not just depend on division or federal leaders to provide explanations,” he said.

He added, the slander spread by the opposition did not seek to reveal the truth, but rather to confuse the public. — Bernama