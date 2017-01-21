Annuar: Umno to discuss its participation in PAS gathering

Tan Sri Annuar Musa says Umno will discuss its participation on the RUU355 gathering. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 ― Umno will discuss its participation at the mega gathering relating to the Bill on the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) 2016 or Act 355 at the party's Supreme Council meeting on January 27.

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the matter would be discussed if the party received an official invitation from PAS to do so.

“If we do get an invitation or if the party leaders have received the invitation, I am sure the secretary-general (Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor) will bring this matter up at the meeting.

“The Umno meeting is way ahead of PAS' proposed date for the gathering which is to be held at Dataran Merdeka on February 18, so we will just wait and see,” he said after visiting the Permai Learning Centre in Ampang here, today.

According to Annuar, the gathering should be organised and cooperation should be given by all quarters if its purpose is relating to Act 355.

“Personally, I feel that any effort to provide information and clarification should be welcome because the party tabling the private Bill has the right to explain.

“We should not be prejudiced or be emotional over the matter because PAS is responsible for it, in fact it should be explained not only to the Muslims but the non-Muslims as well,” he added.

On MCA's objection against PAS' plan to organise the gathering, Annuar said the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party had the right to express its views.

He said all BN leaders should sit together to hear the voice of all component parties in the coalition on Act 355.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had on November 24 last year tabled a motion on his revised Private Member's Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) 2016 in the Dewan Rakyat. ― Bernama