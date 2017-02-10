Annuar sticks with decision to run for FAM presidency

Former Kelantan Football Association president Tan Sri Annuar Musa is sticking with his decision to run for the president’s post of the Football Association of Malaysia. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Feb 10 — Former Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president Tan Sri Annuar Musa is sticking with his decision to run for the president’s post of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) at FAM’s Congress on March 25.

He said he made the choice not just to fight for the post, but to defend his integrity and leadership record.

“In football, my integrity has been challenged, and in this contest, I will have my own stance.

“I am a politician, my self-esteem is my integrity and my service, when my dignity is challenged, I have to defend it,” he told reporters here last night.

Annuar was the first person to confirm his nomination to run for FAM president for the 2017-2021-term.

Three other individuals nominated for the presidency are the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former secretary-general of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

The final list of candidates will be presented to FAM’s executive council on Feb 20 to determine those qualified to contest.

Annuar is currently suspended from his positions as chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB) to allow an internal audit to be carried out to investigate several matters, including PMB and UniKL’s sponsorship of the Kelantan football team, The Red Warriors.

Meantime, Annuar said that he hoped that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which was also investigating him, could complete their probe soon and reach a conclusion. — Bernama