Annuar says won’t sue Johor prince

Annuar (centre) denied allegations that Mara had used their funds to sponsor Kelantan. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — Former Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president Tan Sri Annuar Musa will not take legal action against Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim even if there is another round of accusations levelled at him.

Annuar says he will stay cool at the latest round of accusations in a Facebook posting on the Johor Southern Tigers page uploaded on Jan 12.

It contends that an unnamed “Tan Sri” forced Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and their entities to sponsor The Red Warriors (TRW).

Though declining to directly name the person, Tunku Ismail said the individual is the chairman of Mara, a post presently occupied by Annuar.

Annuar denied allegations that Mara had used their funds to sponsor Kelantan.

He also denied that private university UniKL had channelled funds meant for scholarships to the team.

He countered that UniKL did not even sponsor students.

He explained the UniKL money had nothing to do with the education fund but was from advertising money.

“If I want to file a defamation suit, definitely there will be a lot of people I can summon.

“But is this what football is all about? No, I don’t want to argue in court just because of this matter,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

When asked whether he will take legal action if Tunku Ismail continued to hurl accusations as this is not an argument but serious accusations alleging financial misconduct, Annuar was defensive.

“I can take a defamation suit but again I don’t want too. God knows I didn’t commit the allegations,” he said.

“I will never ever take legal action. Yes, it affects my reputation but let me suffer for the sake of the team.”

He then revealed he actually wants to “run” from the sport.

“To be honest, I want to run away from football sometimes as there is too much hatred and accusations against me.

“But I cried while reading the fans’ postings on Facebook — they really love the team so much.

“So here I am, helping the team with all my strength and what I can,” he said.

With serious allegations swirling about him, Annuar still maintains that Tunku Ismail is the best person to be FA of Malaysia (FAM) president.

“TMJ (Tunku Ismail) is the right person to head FAM,” he said.

“In fact, I was the one who campaigned for him for the post three years ago but unfortunately he lost.

“Now, the president (Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah) has stepped down and there is no one who has the courage and bravery to take the responsibility,” he said.

He said the presidents of the other 19 FAM affiliates should offer themselves for the post.

“So apart from TMJ, the second option would be any of the presidents from the states needs to offer himself. They have to. All this while they have been condemning FAM and now please take charge.

“If none of them has the courage to do so, I’m willing and ready to assume the task.”