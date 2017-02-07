Annuar Musa: UEC recognition issue must be resolved without conflict

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the Mara headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, June 24, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKAJANG, Feb 7 —The issue of recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) must be resolved amicably and not allowed to create racial conflict.

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said interested parties must work together to resolve the issue and the public should not circulate negative perceptions if they do not have accurate information.

He said the racial and religious differences in this country should be a source of strength to the people, but a negative attitude would be a stumbling block.

“In our country, having a negative attitude would be a stumbling block. Racial and religious differences should be our strength. So I do not think what the Dong Zong Association is doing (to gain recognition for the UEC) is an obstacle,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, Annuar met representatives of the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) here today to discuss the issue of Chinese school education, including the UEC.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently asked the Education Ministry to conduct an in-depth study and submit their recommendations on the UEC which was not recognised at the national level.

Meanwhile, chairman of Dong Zong, Datuk Lau Lee Ming said he hoped the government would recognise the UEC certificate to be on par with the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) to enable students to pursue higher studies in public universities.

Lau also urged that Chinese private school students be allowed to sit for the Bahasa Melayu only in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and not have to take all the papers.

The UEC is a private examination conducted by the Dong Zong in 60 Chinese secondary schools throughout the country. — Bernama