Annuar Musa says Umno, BN politics differs from Opposition politics of slander

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Umno and the Barisan Nasional do not emulate the opposition Pakatan Harapan in making statements that are deemed slanderous and touching on racial sensitivities to gain the people’s support. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Umno and the Barisan Nasional do not emulate the opposition Pakatan Harapan in making statements that are deemed slanderous and touching on racial sensitivities to gain the people’s support, said Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said Umno and the BN had their own methods and were always focused on providing the best service for the sake of economic stability and maintenance of peace in the country.

“We know their (opposition) game of using the international media and foreign institutions in manipulating various issues such as 1MDB and GST to draw attention.

“They cast their baits by touching on sensitive matters in order to split the Malay vote and to gain power by capitalising on fake news.

“If we follow their rhythm, there will be chaos in the country and among the security forces. They have attempted to do just that but were unsuccessful, through the Bersih illegal rallies, and recent provocations in Parliament,” he said to Bernama when approached at a roundtable session at his office today.

Annuar, who is the MP for Ketereh, said the agenda to ensure that the economy was improving, the people received aid and there was racial harmony was more important than falling for the opposition bait.

He also said that the Pakatan Harapan capital to draw the people’s attention was just another DAP tool to pursue its ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ principle which clearly violated the Federal Constitution as it touched on Islam and the special privileges of Bumiputeras.

“This the brand of politics of DAP, which placed other leaders in the lead as is happening now. They will topple the Malays by causing a split in Umno, with the establishment of PPBM (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

“They know the politics of the Malays is factional and they will create the politics of hatred. Their manifesto does not at all commit to the agenda of the development of the Malays and Islam. This is the tactic of socialism and the DAP principle of a Malaysian Malaysia,” he said.

Annuar said that as such the people, especially the young voters, must be wise and not make a wrong choice in the coming general election as it would only be detrimental to the country. — Bernama