Annuar Musa says glad MACC probe closed, forgives detractors

MACC said the commission decided against pressing charges against Tan Sri Annuar Musa due to insufficient evidence relating to the allegations. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has expressed relief over the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) move to drop its case against him over alleged abuses of power.

NST Online quoted him as saying that he had taken a moderate approach by letting the MACC examine the matter and by refraining from making public comments throughout the course of the investigation.

“When MACC told me that I would not be charged, I felt thankful. MACC has done a quick and efficient job.

“I will not prolong this issue and will look to the future from now on. I already forgive those who wronged me,” he reportedly said yesterday.

MACC's deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki said yesterday the commission decided against pressing charges against the Umno leader due to insufficient evidence relating to the allegations.

Annuar was suspended after he was accused of using his position as MARA chairman to force MARA Investment (PMB) and tertiary education institution Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team to the tune of RM700,000.

Annuar maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the agency’s investment arm.