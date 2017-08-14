Annuar Musa: Irresponsible to blame Umno for Dr M forum violence

Flares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Accusing Umno for the ruckus at yesterday’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) “Nothing To Hide 2.0” forum was irresponsible and unfair, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Despite that, the Umno information chief admitted he viewed the forum as a “provocative” event, and pointed that the organisers seem to have purposely welcomed the problem.

“Umno would like to remind the organisers, especially PPBM, not to simply accuse Umno Youth that is becoming viral on social sites.

“It is an irresponsible act [to blame Umno], so let it be investigated. We can also say that this is staged to develop accusations [against Umno],” he was quoted as saying in Berita Harian today.

Annuar also questioned the purpose of holding another event when the first of such gathering also resulted in problem, referring to the unrelated “Nothing to Hide” forum in 2015 that was inevitably cancelled.

Violence erupted at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum yesterday as assailants set off flares and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs in what appeared to be an attempt to sabotage the event.

The assailants, mostly youths in their 20s who attended the forum pretending to be members of Dr Mahathir’s party, were seen throwing bottles and shoes at the audience and towards Dr Mahathir, just as the former prime minister was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The three were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19. One of them was a college student from Shah Alam.

The police will also be questioning the organisers of the event.