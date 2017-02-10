Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 5:10 pm GMT+8

Annuar Musa: Integrity is my self-worth

Friday February 10, 2017
03:29 PM GMT+8

Tan Sri Annuar Musa greets a supporter at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, February 2, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengTan Sri Annuar Musa greets a supporter at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, February 2, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who has been suspended as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman and is under a corruption investigation, said he was ready to defend his honour and integrity.

BH Online also quoted Annuar as saying last night that he had his own ways in fulfilling his duties and responsibilities, when commenting on his running for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency.

“I don’t have titles or properties. In fact, my self-worth is my integrity and a record of service that is clean and free from abuse of power.

“When I am defamed, it affects my service as a people’s representative who serves the people. In fact, the people will even question my honesty,” Annuar reportedly said.

Annuar was suspended from his posts as MARA chairman and MARA Investments (PMB) chairman last month, weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused him of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

The Ketereh MP was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened investigations on the matter.

