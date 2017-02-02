Annuar Musa: I’m ready to face MACC, police

Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, February 2, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Suspended Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said tonight he is prepared to meet the police and the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) over corruption claims.

The Umno information chief said he will fully cooperate to clear his name but did not want to say if he was innocent as that would be up to the authorities.

“I cannot say that I'm not guilty. I cannot say that without being investigated. I'm here to cooperate. I'm going to surrender myself to the MACC

“I'm responsible to the people and if I have done anything wrong, I'm not excluded,” Annuar told reporters when met upon returning from overseas today.

Annuar said he will “surrender” himself to the MACC tomorrow morning at 8am.

“Yes, of course we must accept the consequences. Even if it is not in our favour, we must not be mad at MACC,” he added.

The Ketereh MP also refused to blame anyone from within his party or outside for his current predicament and instead said to allow investigations from all parties to proceed.

“When there is allegations made even though on social media, the people want to know. It should be investigated.

“I don't want to play the blame game. Everyone wants to do their work. The question of being back stabbed or what doesn't arise at all,” Annuar stressed.

He also dismissed speculations that Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should also take a leave of absence as MARA was under his purview.

“Why should he (resign)? He has been doing a good job. We are friends, don't put the blame on him,” Annuar said.

MARA had announced the temporary suspension of Annuar as chairman of the agency and Pelaburan MARA Bhd (PMB) on Monday.

The unanimous decision was made at a special meeting of the MARA Council chaired by council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob at its headquarters the same day.

Yusof was quoted as saying that the suspension was to enable MARA’s internal auditors to look into several matters concerning the agency, including PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)’s sponsorship of The Red Warriors.