Annuar Musa: Chinese community good partner of BN, Umno

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said some of them had been influenced by the negative sentiments and lies of the DAP, resulting in them being duped to stay away from BN and Umno. ― Bernama picSEREMBAN, Sept 26 — The Chinese community has been a good partner to the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno, for a long time.

However, Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said some of them had been influenced by the negative sentiments and lies of the DAP, resulting in them being duped to stay away from BN and Umno.

“Before there was DAP, the multi-racial politics in our country were very harmonious with the MCA, MIC and Umno working together and getting a mandate from the people.

“But the DAP has fired, instigated and frightened the Chinese into believing all sorts of stories, and some Chinese have been influenced by them,” he told reporters at a dialogue session here yesterday night.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Hasim Rusdi and Seremban division Umno chief, Datuk Abu Ubaidah Redza.

However, Annuar said he believed there were still many Chinese who did not believe in DAP. — Bernama