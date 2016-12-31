Announcement on any closure of Kelantan schools due to floods will be made tomorrow

A traffic jam is seen in Kampung Sungai Durian along the Kota Baru and Kuala Krai main road due to flood waters as deep as 0.5 metres, December 31, 2016. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― The Kelantan Education Department is to announce early tomorrow morning at the latest whether schools in two flooded districts will reopen in the new year as scheduled tomorrow.

Its director, Jaafar Ismail, said the district education offices were monitoring the situation in Kuala Krai and Jeli.

Any decision to close the schools will be relayed to the community leaders in the affected areas by the respective offices and schools, he said to Bernama when contacted.

“Several schools in Kuala Krai and Jeli are being used as flood relief centres.

“The possibility of these schools being closed tomorrow is high. However, a decision will only be made after all data has been gathered by late this evening,” he said. ― Bernama