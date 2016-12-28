Anina claims wouldn’t lose Srikandi post if Dr M were PPBM president

Anina questioned the existence of its presidential council, claiming that the party's constitution did not state anything about it.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― A rift seems to be developing within the top echelon of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) with Anina Saadudin now alleging that she would still be its women's wing chief if Tun Dr Mahathir were party president.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported today Anina attributing the decision to remove her as head of the wing which the party calls Srikandi to its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Former prime minister Dr Mahathir is PPBM chairman

“If Dr Mahathir were the president, the decision surely would be different. I believe the decision by the presidential council has nothing to do with the chairman,” she was quoted saying.

Anina, a PPBM founding member and remains on its supreme council, also questioned the existence of its presidential council, claiming that the party’s constitution did not state anything about it.

“I’m not aware of the existence of the council. From what I know as one of the seven founders of PPBM, there is nothing in the party’s constitution that says anything about the existence of the presidential council; maybe it was formed by Muhyiddin,” she was quoted saying.

She added that PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and secretary-general Datuk Dr Shaharuddin Md Salleh informed her about the decision two weeks ago, both saying the decision was made by the presidential council.

Adding to the confusion, PPBM information chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor had said that the party never officially appointed Anina as Srikandi chief while PPBM secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh said two days ago that the wing had yet to be established and as such, Anina’s “sacking” could not have happened.

Shahruddin cited Article 21 of the party constitution in which the supreme council must officially form the Srikandi wing before any office-bearers can be appointed to it.