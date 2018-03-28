ANIH Berhad invests RM3.2m to solve water supply disruption

The RM3.2 million project involving the construction of a water supply tank with a 42,000-gallon capacity is expected to be ready three months ahead of its previous scheduled completion in August. — Picture by KE OoiKUANTAN, March 28 ― Complaints by consumers on water supply woes at the Gambang Rest and Service (R & R) Area, especially during school holidays and festivities will be a thing of the past when the water supply project to Gambang R&R is fully completed by May.

ANIH Berhad executive director Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein said the project is another initiative undertaken by the East Coast Expressway Phase One (LPT1) in ensuring the convenience of the commuters.

“The project which commences in October last year involves the construction of a 11.5-kilometre stretch from the Gambang 3 water supply project area owned by Pahang Water Management Berhad (PAIP) and to the Gambang R & R stopover.

“The tank built to store treatment water has the capacity to channel 80,000 gallons of water daily to the Gambang R&R in both directions,” he told Bernama recently.

He said previously ANIH had to take the initiative by providing a tanker lorry for every stopover on a normal day and two tankers for every stopover during the festive season or school holidays.

Each tanker, which has a capacity of 7,000 gallons of water, he said, made three trips daily to provide clean water from the water source at the Gambang Toll Plaza.

He said usually during peak times the number of users at the stopover in both directions could increase a double fold compared to 4,000 people daily.

“The number increases during the festive seasons with about 14,000 users daily while the water requirements at both sides of the R & R doubled from 40,000 gallons on a normal day.

“We are satisfied with the project which has received good cooperation from PAIP in overcoming the problem of water supply shortage in the R & R area last year.

Based on records, ANIH Berhad has spent RM4.5 million to provide water supply to Gambang R & R since 2005 including the construction of a water treatment plant to suck and treat water from nearby lakes.

Meanwhile when met here, a commuter Masnor Mastor, 39, said the initiative undertaken by ANIH Berhad would provide convenience to consumers, thus avoiding the congestion at the Temerloh R & R.

“I myself frequently commute from Pekan to Kuala Lumpur for work and often stop at this R & R to go to the toilet, pray and eat. If water issues occur especially during peak hours it is difficult for me and other users,” she said in thanking ANIH Berhad for the proactive step.

For trader Halimah Ahmad, 48, she and her co-workers had to transport water for cooking purposes and prepare drinks for customers prior to this especially during the holiday seasons.

“But after the completion of the project we will not have to worry about transporting water for our food preparation,” she added. ― Bernama