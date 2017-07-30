Anifah to attend OIC meeting on Israeli violation against al-Aqsa Mosque

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the OIC meeting in Turkey. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on August 1.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the meeting will discuss the recent developments in al-Quds al-Sharif, in particular the Israeli violation against the sanctity of the al-aqsa Mosque and the violence against the Palestinians.

It said the meeting will provide a platform for OIC Member States to demonstrate their support, solidarity and commitment towards the struggle of the Palestinians and in defending the sacred mosque as the third holiest site in Islam.

“Malaysia’s participation at this meeting is a testimony of its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause,” the ministry said in a statement, here today.

The Foreign Ministry said is also to ensure this issue and the question of al-Quds al-Sharif continue to command the attention of the international community, with a view to exerting pressure on Israel to abide by its obligations in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

The al-aqsa Mosque was closed for Friday prayers last week after three Palestinian men and two Israeli police were killed during an armed clash in its compound.

It has since been re-opened to Muslims, with certain conditions. — Bernama