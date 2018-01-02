Anglers missing, feared stranded in Sungai Lembing

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 2 — Five men on a fishing trip are feared stranded near Lubuk Keliu, Sungai Lembing, here, after going to the area since last Sunday.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said the family members of the anglers lodged police reports after failing to contact them despite being told that they would return home yesterday.

“It is learnt that they went to the area late Sunday afternoon, carrying food supplies with them as they planned to spend the night there. However, they have not returned home since.

“Fearing for their safety, the family members lodged reports at the Sungai Lembing police station,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Abdul Aziz also said the family members were not aware of the exact location that the men were heading to but it was understood that the victims had to cross three rivers.

As such, he said police did not rule out the possibility that the victims could not get out of the area due to the sudden rise of water level in Sungai Lembing, following continuous rain since Friday.

“Yesterday, the SAR (search and rescue) team could not cross the main river because of the high water level and swift current,” he said, adding that the SAR operation resumed this morning. — Bernama