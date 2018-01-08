Angler dies from cobra bite

A 45-year-old man in Kota Tinggi died after he was believed to have been bitten by a king cobra. — Reuters file picKOTA TINGGI, Jan 8 — A 45-year-old man died after he is believed to have been bitten by a king cobra while angling at a river in the Felda Linggiu oil palm plantation here yesterday.

Jayalani Abu Samah was found dead at about 9 pm by his younger brother, Mohammad Zaidi, 36, and a nephew after he did not return home as late as 8 pm when he usually does so by 5 pm.

Mohammad Zaidi said he thought Jayalani had succumbed to asthma but then he noticed snakebite marks below his left ear.

Jayalani, a bachelor who worked as a factory van driver, liked to go angling alone in the plantation when he was off-duty, he added.

“Usually, he returns at about 5 pm or before it gets dark. Yesterday, he did not return even by 8 pm after having gone out at 2 pm,” he said.

Mohammad Zaidi said his mother became worried and asked him and a nephew to look for him.

The body was found near his motorcycle, he said.

“He was most probably attacked by the snake when he was about to return home because he had packed all his belongings. My brother suffers from asthma but he usually took his medication with him when he went angling,” he said.

Jayalani was the third of 10 siblings and had gotten on well with other members of the family as well as the people in the Felda scheme, he added.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama