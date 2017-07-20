Angkasa says partial eclipse of the moon to occur August 7

The moon, appearing in a dim red colour, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over La Paz, September 27, 2015. There will be a partial lunar eclipse in Malaysia on August 7. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysians will have the chance to observe a partial eclipse of the moon for five hours beginning 11.50pm on August 7 until 4.50am the following day.

In a statement issued today, the National Space Agency (Angkasa) said the public could observe this phenomenon better with the help of telescopes and optical instruments.

“The eclipse will begin with a penumbra phase at 11.50pm (August 7) and will end at 4.50am the next morning. The partial eclipse’s maximum phase will be at 2.20am,” the statement said.

The partial eclipse of the moon occurs when part of the sunlight which fall on the moon’s surface are blocked by Earth.

The last time Malaysia saw the partial eclipse of the moon was in March last year.

More information can be obtained at www.angkasa.gov.my. — Bernama