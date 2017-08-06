Angkasa lauds proposed handing over of KR1M to cooperatives

KENINGAU, Aug 6 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) lauds the proposal to hand over the management of the 1Malaysia People’s Shops (KR1M) 2. 0 to the cooperative movement in the country.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fatah Abdullah said the proposal, if realised, was a recognition of the role of cooperatives in the effort of reducing the people’s cost of living.

He said Angkasa would study numerous aspects on the handling of KR1M to ensure the management of these shops would be as aspired if the proposal materialised.

“We will not do like the existing KR1M because our focus is to avoid the problems faced by KR1M now. The value chain must be controlled wholly by the cooperatives if the project is handed over to the cooperative movement.

“This includes the power to import goods, produce goods, distribute goods and the final decision on the location of the business premises,” he told Bernama after opening the 10th annual general meeting of Koperasi Usahawan Ikhwan Islam Sabah Berhad, here, today.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested ending the contract of the KR1M management as it was found not meeting the targets desired by the government. — Bernama