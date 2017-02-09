Ancom hosts rousing ‘rooster’ open house

Tuanku Muhriz (centre) and Tuanku Aishah Rohani (fifth right) tossing ‘lou sang’ with (from left) Johari, Lim, Chan, Theresa, Al Amin, Siew Ka Mun, Siew Ka Wei, Lee and Wong. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Ancom Group of Companies held its Chinese New Year open house at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, that was also a fun day out for children from welfare homes and residents of old folks homes.

Entertainment started with the traditional lion dance followed by the 'God of Prosperity' distributing goodies. Guests also came together to toss 'lou sang' before enjoying the delicious spread of food.

More than 90 children, aged between six and 16, from the Church of Saint Thomas More Home and Rumah Charis were greeted by a friendly clown who kept them entertained with balloons and funny faces.

“I really enjoyed myself, the clown was very funny and I liked the flower he made for me,” said Rebecca Cing, 7, from the Church of Saint Thomas More Home.

“The food is really yummy and I also like that there are so many people here!”

Seventy residents of two old folks homes — Pusat Jagaan Warga Tua Sri Tanjung and Pusat Jagaan Orang Tua Al Ikhmas — also had a fun day out.

“It isn't everyday we get to celebrate outside the home. I'm happy to be going out for a change,” said Lim Ap Pi, 87.

“Celebrating Chinese New Year with people besides family is also very important. This year after a small celebration with family, it's time to celebrate with other people,” said Lim.

Each received an ang pow and a goody bag from Redberry chief operating officer and Malay Mail group editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan.

The festivities that continued until 10pm was also attended by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tengku Ampuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz and Health Minister Datuk Dr. S. Subramaniam.

Among those present from Ancom to receive guests were non-independent non-executive chairman Datuk Johari Razak, group managing director and Redberry chief executive officer Datuk Siew Ka Wei and wife Datin Siew Ka Mun, independent non-executive directors Lim Hock Chye and Edmond Cheah, non-independent non-executive director Chan Thye Seng and wife Theresa Chan, non-independent non-executive director Tan Sri Al Amin Abdul Majid, and Genovasi Malaysia chief executive officer and executive director Datuk Lee Yew Meng.