Analysts view MCA-Gerakan alliance as positive for Chinese community

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong wave their party flags during the MCA-Gerakan ‘Stronger Together’ assembly in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — MCA and Gerakan’s pledged teamwork could help Barisan Nasional (BN) regain lost Chinese support, according to political experts who said the collaboration would minimise the sabotage and infighting that previously turned off the community.

It would also allow the two BN allies to pool resources in their common bid to win back the Chinese vote that was the bedrock of their past success, they added.

“One of the reasons people voted for DAP was because of the perceived ineffectiveness of the two Chinese-based parties in BN, but with the teamwork between MCA and Gerakan, the voters will be convinced that the Chinese’s interest will be taken care of,” said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Prof Azmi Hassan.

He said the pledge not to undermine one another was especially crucial for the two parties as they drew support from the same voter pool.

Azmi also said the collaboration would give both parties a stronger claim of representing the Chinese community’s interest, which he said was in doubt when MCA and Gerakan worked more remotely from each other.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Kamarul Zaman Yusoff called the development positive for the ruling BN, but was hesitant at predicting possible benefits beyond greater civility.

He noted that the two parties did not lose support in the two previous general elections due to sabotaging one another, but from a larger loss of faith from their own supporter bases.

“This needs to be solved first; get MCA members to vote for MCA candidates and Gerakan should do the same for their own candidates,” said Kamarul.

He also doubted that the new collaboration would be responsible for swaying neutral or less entrenched DAP supporters over to BN, saying this would likely be due to disappointment with the Opposition party and the larger Pakatan Harapan pact.

“[Like] the disenchantment with Tun Dr Mahathir and the leadership or governance issues in DAP, perhaps even its Penang state government, not due to the appeal of the collaboration,” said Kamarul.

“There is even suspicion that this so-called collaboration is a mere charade to hide the underground sentiment for their people to vote in Pakatan Harapan candidates for strategic reasons.”

MCA and Gerakan leaders pledged at the “Stronger Together” joint rally on Saturday to support one another and dispel the view that the two allies were competitors locked in a zero-sum contest for the same voter pool.

Both parties lost heavily in the 12th and 13th general elections.

MCA went from 31 federal seats in 2004 to just seven in 2013 while Gerakan lost control of Penang that it had governed from 1969 until 2008.