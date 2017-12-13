An eye opener for hope

As dusk comes over the historical Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, the famed Dataran Merdeka is turned into a bright hue of colours as visitors throng the Expo Negaraku. — Picture by Wong Sai Wan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― The Expo Negaraku at Dataran Merdeka had been roundly criticised from within and outside the government — that is until these critics visited the exhibition and were wowed by the details of the display.

I was one of those who was sceptical about it and growing up in the 1970s where government expos were a monthly diet, I expected the display to be full of propaganda and static preachy stuff.

The Expo Negaraku was anything but preachy or static. Every display was interactive and entertaining, and, most importantly, informative. They even had a storyline that accompanied visitors throughout the five tents.

As I started to write this commentary, Pandan Jaya MP Rafizi Ramli called for a press conference making all sorts of allegations about the expo and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who is in charge of the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

I will not dwell on the allegations by Rafizi or the replies by Rahman except to say that Pico — the company hired as the contractor to put together the expo — did a very good job.

My friends in public relations and exhibition industries tell me that Pico is the best for large-scale projects as they were the people who put together world expos as well as the ones in China.

I have seen many exhibitions in my 30 years as a journalist, from the big ones like the Canton Fair to the World Expo in Shanghai and the trade fairs in Las Vegas. The one at Dataran Merdeka was of similar standard albeit much smaller.

From my conversation with the EPU team, the government wanted a bigger one but due to time and cost factors, they decided on this five-tent exhibition.

Now back to the expo, the journey started at Tent 1 where we were introduced to Alia — a primary school student determined to finish her class project on future Malaysia in her own way.

This exhibition journey was based on her presentation to her class. The project team cleverly weaved in an anti-bullying message into the storyline as well.

Our host for the day was Md Fadzmel Md Fadzil, Rahman’s press secretary. He was knowledgeable and, more importantly, enthusiastic about the expo. It was the same with every personnel I met, they were always smiling and helpful. I was given a VIP treatment but I observed that the ordinary folks were given the same as well.

My personal favourite of all the displays was the interactive one connected to Petronas and nature. A visitor will be digitally imposed on a screen and becomes a ‘’Secret Agent’’ to spot the animal on the screen. It was quite entertaining to see yourself on the screen doing clever things with nature.

I am deliberately being brief about the displays because the element of surprise is important and I do not want to be a spoiler.

The most interesting thing about the Expo Negaraku is that after half a million visitors, one can tell that the people came there on their own. They were not bussed in there like how most political rallies are organised.

They came with their families and many brought young children. They toiled in queues —rain or shine — but the long or sour face turned into smiles once they got in.

However, be warned that inside the tents are cold even when they are full of people.

Most Malaysians shy away from participating in public displays but the expo team was good in persuading the visitors to try the displays. After a couple of displays, visitors no longer needed to be cajoled into trying things out.

At the cultural display, a father and son team was gamely dancing to a traditional dance that was projected to a screen where they were superimposed digitally dancing with professional dancers.

By the time the visitors leave Tent 5 and head out into the warmth of Dataran Merdeka, most of them will linger in the field and take in the sights — from Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad to the skyscrapers which surround the field.

Oh, yes, selfies go on everywhere from the first tent to the outside of the field. The joy and excitement were everywhere.

There is a discussion in the government whether to take this exhibition on the road. My take is that they should.

The expo is a message of what has come and what is to come. The people liked what they saw — like me — they saw hope.

The Expo Negaraku ends on Friday.

* Datuk Wong Sai Wan is the editor-in-chief of Malay Mail.