An evening in ‘Little Dhaka’

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin, or known to many as “Little Dhaka”, is at the heart of the city and a growing problem in the eyes of City Hall.

The area has become the focal point for foreign workers, particularly from Bangladesh — hence its moniker — and from Myanmar and Nepal.

Rows of shoplots are crammed with all kinds of goods. Even the smallest shop has been further sub-divided to accommodate smaller units.

During Malay Mail’s visit yesterday, many foreign workers were seen running errands and buying their daily necessities.

The shoplots along what used to be known as Jalan Silang are packed to the brim with restaurants selling Bangladeshi and Nepali cuisine, including various breads and traditional sweets.

A handful of locally-owned businesses still exist in the area, as evident in the names on the signboards, but on closer inspection, it was clear that foreigners were manning the counters.

Asked if they own the businesses or if the owners were Malaysians, many politely brushed the question off with a smile, and instead persuaded us to buy whatever they were selling.

Street traders were also seen selling everything under the sun, including betel leaves for as low as RM1 per packet of four, international call cards, leather items, second-hand clothes and bedding products.

Even the shops were decorated with signage and advertisements in foreign languages.

Malay Mail noticed customers and shopkeepers appeared to be familiar with one another from the way they did business and interacted.

The handful of locally owned businesses along the street were either empty or manned by non-citizens who spoke little to no Malay.