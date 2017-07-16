Ample time given to employers to apply for E-card, says Home Ministry sec-gen

Foreign workers wait for their turn to apply for the E-card in Kuala Lumpur. Home Ministry sec-gen Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said ample time was given to employers and foreign workers to apply for the E-card. ― Bernama picJOHOR BARU, July 16 — Employers and foreign workers have been given ample time to apply for the Enforcement Card (E-Card) to legalise the re-employment of illegal immigrants, said Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

He said they were given four months to do so and the excuses they gave, like not knowing about the deadline or the time was too short, was unacceptable.

“We announced that the deadline was end of June and reminders were made several times. It is their responsibility to apply… After that period, whether they (employers) are careless or late, (there shouldn’t be any excuse) as we had reminded (them) many times.

“We don’t want it to be a practice for employers to hire workers who do not have the necessary documents, such as work permit,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house hosted by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed at the Tan Sri Mohamad Rahmat Complex here today.

He advised employers who still had illegal immigrants under their employment to surrender the foreigners to the Immigration Department to be deported to their respective country of origin to avoid legal action being taken against them (employers).

“We have mentioned many times before that there would be no extension given, which means they (employers) will have to hand over the illegal immigrants to the Immigration Department for deportation,” he said, adding that the employers could still apply for foreign workers online. — Bernama