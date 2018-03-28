‘Amma will wait for you’, Indira tells missing daughter at US award ceremony

Indira Gandhi and US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir speak during a press conference at the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Kindergarten teacher M. Indira Gandhi fought back tears as she received the Women of Courage Award at the United States (US) embassy here.

Despite everything that’s happened, she has yet to be reunited with her missing daughter Prasana Diksa.

“Amma will wait for you till the end,” Indira said when met by Malay Mail at the awards ceremony.

“I am very happy to be here. To be celebrated. The US Embassy and the honourable ambassador madam Kamala Shirin Lakhdir are very kind to give me this award.

“I dedicate this to the mothers and fathers out there who are fighting the same battle as mine,” Indira said.

The US Embassy today presented the Women of Courage Award to Indira, recognising her struggles after mounting a lawsuit to challenge the unilateral conversion of her children, and her bid to rescue her abducted youngest daughter, Prasana.

“We want to recognise her for her struggles, and her struggles go beyond her whole family. It’s for all Malaysians.

“We are here today to celebrate her effort and her family’s effort, and all those people who supported her struggles in the past eight years.

“We recognise women who take the struggles forward, and that is Indira Gandhi,” Kamala said in her special address during a press conference.

Labelling Indira as “extraordinarily courageous”, Kamala added that Indira’s story is an important story of one family, but one that bears a larger meaning for the country.

Speaking to the media, Indira expressed her disappointment that she is still unable to be reunited with Prasana, despite a court order in the former’s favour.

“I’m hoping every day that I will get news of Prasana Diksa. It’s almost nine years. I never heard anything of her.”

“I’m disappointed that even after I won, I cannot be reunited with my daughter.

“I hope they (police) are still doing their job to bring back Prasana,” Indira added.

Indira was accompanied by her daughter Tevi Darsiny, son Karan Dinish and her mother S. Rengammah.

(From left) Tevi Darsiny, S. Renggamah, US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, Indira Gandhi and Karan Dinish pose for a group photo after Gandhi was presented the Women of Courage Award at the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2018. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

Previous recipients of the Women of Courage award include Datuk S. Ambiga and social activist Nisha Ayub.

In January, the Federal Court nullified the conversion of Indira’s three children to Islam, which was done without her consent.

The landmark ruling also stated that only the civil courts have jurisdiction to decide on such matters.

On April 2, 2009, Indira’s ex-husband K. Pathmanathan ― now known as Muhammad Riduan Abdullah ― covertly converted his three children to Islam without their knowledge and without Indira’s consent, before going to the Shariah court just a few days later to obtain custody rights for them.

Indira previously secured a mandamus order compelling then Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to retrieve Prasana and return the child to her mother.

However, Khalid reportedly said police could not execute the order, citing the jurisdictional conflict between the civil courts and their Shariah counterparts ― which had issued an order in favour of Mohd Riduan.

But after January’s landmark decision, current Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police will track down Prasana and Muhammad Riduan.