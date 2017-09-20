Amid youth’s political apathy, Kit Siang moots younger Cabinet

Lim Kit Siang said there should be younger ministers in the Malaysian Cabinet so that its members can better relate with the youths. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — There should be younger ministers in the Malaysian Cabinet so that its members can better relate with the youths, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang suggested today.

The veteran Opposition politician said as the demographic is important for the future of the country as influencers, a younger Cabinet is needed to address their concerns.

“We must have a youthful Cabinet which must more attuned with the aspirations and problems of Malaysian youths as compared to today’s Cabinet.

“The youths of Malaysia, regardless of race, religion, region or even politics, must be the vanguard of this imminent political change in Malaysia,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim pointed to Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra’s 1957 Cabinet, whose average age was 43.3 years old compared to 60 currently. He said the youngest members were then education minister Tan Sri Mohd Khir Johari at 34 and deputy prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at 35

The Gelang Patah MP also urged Pakatan Harapan especially its component parties’ youth wings to mobilise and engage young Malaysians before the next general election so that a quick “political change” is taken in the country.

“This is a tall order and a great challenge to the youth wings of Pakatan Harapan — to energise and inspire the youths of Malaysia to provide leadership for this great political change in the country,” Lim stressed.

The DAP parliamentary chief was responding to a Merdeka Center survey yesterday which claimed that over 70 per cent of youth’s were not interested in local politics and disinterested in voting.