Amid public indifference to fire safety, surveyors say Grenfell Tower tragedy possible here

Last week, a pre-dawn blaze at Kuala Lumpur’s Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school had killed 23 people. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Following the tragic tahfiz school fire last week which killed 23, building surveyors said that a Grenfell Tower-like tragedy is possible in Malaysia unless public indifference towards fire safety is tackled.

London’s 24-storey Grenfell Tower went up in flames in the early hours of June 14 killing about 60 people while leaving many more homeless.

Joshua Kang, a registered building surveyor with Canaan Building Inspection, said a similar tragedy could happen here.

However, this is totally avoidable simply through regular checks and greater public awareness about the need to comply with fire safety standards.

“A regular building inspection by an independent building inspector would also ensure all the fire-fighting systems in buildings are in good and working condition,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Kang noted that a recent fire at a Johor Baru hospital could also have been avoided with regular building inspection and maintenance.

Last week, a pre-dawn blaze at Kuala Lumpur’s Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school had killed 23 people who were unable to escape from the flames in a building that had yet to obtain clearance from the authorities.

According to Kang, all building owners and developers in Malaysia must first comply with the fire safety requirements specified in the Uniform Building By-Laws — such as fire-rated doors, fire-resistant walls and ventilation to lift shafts — before a Certificate of Compliance and Completion (CCC) can be obtained and before the building can be put to use.

All buildings with the CCC or what was previously known as Certificate of Fitness for Occupation should be in compliance with fire safety standards, as the Fire and Rescue Department would have done the necessary testing and inspections before granting approval for the CCC, he said.

He noted, however, that there are some buildings that were not built according to the specified fire safety standards and requirements but are occupied.

While arguing that all buildings are at equal risk of fires, he noted that high-rise residential buildings, industrial buildings, and high-rise commercial buildings such as office towers, malls, hotels, hostels and hospitals tend to be most problematic in terms of fire safety due to the complexity of their mechanical and engineering system and greater plot ratio or higher occupancy rate.

“The initial fire requirement and fire fighting systems might be in place during the early stage. However, once the buildings have been obtained the CCC and are occupied, many of the fire requirements and systems have been compromised,” he said when touching on the most common fire safety non-compliance in local buildings and when suggesting that the provision of fire-fighting equipment in buildings be improved.

Kang attributed the non-compliance of fire safety requirements mainly to the lack of awareness and concern from both the building owner and the public.

“How many Malaysians would really study and understand the Fire Exit [for emergencies] when we are entering a shopping mall or office tower?

“How many tenants or house owners will really put the fire prevention and fire fighting requirements in their renovation?” he asked, noting that fire-rated doors are often replaced purely for aesthetic purposes and fire-partition walls often hacked off.

Mohd Amin Mohd Din, who chairs the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia’s (RISM) building surveying division, similarly said an incident like the Grenfell Tower tragedy could happen here and advised everyone to pay attention to fire safety.

“It is possible...the least one can do is to purchase an appropriate fire extinguisher for the initial move in case fire breaks out. Please seek the services of a Building Surveyor for your property,” the building surveyor who is also RISM vice-president told Malay Mail Online.

According to Mohd Amin, many fires revealed that there was inadequate adherence to fire protection requirements, with most of the public having an indifferent attitude towards fire safety.

While most commercial and public buildings are well-covered in terms of fire safety with fire-detection devices such as smoke detectors and fire alarms installed and with personnel such as security guards and janitors who can detect fire, compliance in residential buildings is often dependent on the awareness of their owners or occupiers, he said.

“The challenges to fire safety are the non-compliance and the indifferent attitude of the owner/occupiers. It is worse when there is a change of use of the premises as originally intended.

“These changes are not made known to the Fire and Local Authorities,” he said, stressing that it is the building owner’s responsibility to ensure safety.

Mohd Amin said non-compliance may also be partially contributed by insufficient enforcement by authorities, but highlighted that “we can’t expect all firemen to linger around and check every premises in town.”

“It is up to the owner to work with the Fire Department to hold periodical fire drill exercises,” he said, further highlighting the importance of the law’s requirement for periodic and annual building inspections.

“This is where the Building Surveyors can offer services to the public, owner and interested parties. We don’t only inspect the fire safety requirement but we cover all other aspects of building defects that might pose danger and harassment to occupiers,” he said.