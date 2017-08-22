Amid PAS push for Memali RCI, Kit Siang says Hadi should testify

DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pic) should appear before the Memali tragedy RCI to testify the impact of Amanat Hadi on the loss of 18 lives in 1985. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang should be a witness in a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the 1985 Memali tragedy that the Islamist party is pushing for, DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

Lim said Hadi should “appear before the Memali tragedy RCI to testify the impact of Amanat Hadi on the loss of 18 lives in 1985”.

The DAP parliamentary leader was referring to an interview with former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor on the Memali tragedy that was published by news portal The Malaysian Insight.

Lim pointed to Abdul Rahim’s claim that “the fact that the ‘Amanat Hadi’ had played a role in causing the Memali incident” would be unavoidable if an RCI was to be held to probe the decades-old tragedy.

Lim then reproduced Hadi’s April 7, 1981 speech as then PAS Terengganu chief, with the speech now better known as “Amanat Hadi”.

The speech said the opposition against the ruling government’s Umno and Barisan Nasional is due to their alleged preservation of laws by “infidels” and “colonialists”, adding that such struggle would be jihad and that Muslims would be martyrs if they fight such groups to their deaths.

Lim highlighted that Abdul Rahim had in the interview claimed that the “Amanat Hadi” speech had inspired PAS members, including religious teacher and PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud who established a militant sect and who later died in the November 19, 1985 incident in Memali.

The Memali incident reportedly saw 18 — including four policemen — killed and a few others injured following a police operation to arrest Ibrahim under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for deviant teachings. Ibrahim is also known as Ibrahim Libya.

PAS had since last week urged the federal government to form an RCI panel to investigate the Memali tragedy.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government is ready to set up such a RCI if there is demand for it, noting that the law must be upheld and those responsible for the Memali incident should be held accountable.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the party had on Sunday formed a legal team to handle all matters related to the families of those involved in the Memali incident, including bringing them to meet Zahid.