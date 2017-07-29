Amid party quit rumour, PAS reps say only aiding anti-BN fight

Datuk Mahfuz Omar responded by stressing his commitment to speak out as a party member for the good of PAS even if its leadership ignores him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Three Kedah PAS lawmakers have fended off speculation that they will be leaving the Opposition party soon, stressing that they are only working together with any groups opposed to political rival Barisan Nasional (BN).

The speculation had intensified due to their perceived warming ties with the Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH), local daily Sinar Harian said.

Maverick Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar responded by stressing his commitment to speak out as a party member for the good of PAS even if its leadership ignores him.

“I am not a quiet PAS member. I will continue to voice out for the future of PAS, especially its party members,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian, adding that however this would not bar him from also supporting PH's struggle.

“My stand towards Pakatan Harapan has been very clear since the early days of its formation, I have already supported that pact and attended the roundtable meeting on September 22, 2015 that then decided to form Pakatan Harapan, where Bersatu had yet to exist,” he said, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

When asked to respond to the speculation, Kubang Rotan assemblyman Mohd Nasir Mustafa described the Opposition as facing a fierce storm and pointed out the importance of having a united front in elections against the ruling coalition.

“To ensure the Opposition's success in GE14, the opposition must unite to face BN and if it is the reverse, it will give an advantage to BN. Now let the 'fierce storms' subside a little, so can be more rational and can focus on the target,” he reportedly said, referring to the 14th general elections.

As for the Kedah state assembly Opposition Leader and Anak Bukit assemblyman Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, he similarly responded by saying that the focus should be on defeating BN.

“My stand is still the same which is to be with all NGOs and political parties that want to bring down the BN government together in GE14,” he was quoted saying.

Sinar Harian said the trio had not attended PAS's annual Muktamar or congress this year, while also starting to share the same stage with PH in rallies and delivering political speeches, including one slated tonight.

PAS has refused to work with PH together in the general elections that must be held by August next year.