American on round-the-world journey gets boat stuck on Sungai Limbang

MIRI, Sept 12 — An American citizen who is sailing around the world on an engineless raft house experienced a brief anxious episode when strong river currents almost carried him away while he was sailing down Sungai Limbang this morning.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Station chief Tawang Lingem said Jonathan Wayne, 71, was fortunate that his raft got stuck at a sunken barge at the riverbank in Kampung Limpaong, Jalan Buangsiol Limbang at 8.03am.

“Jonathan was sailing from Limbang to Brunei before the incident happened and immediately after, contacted 999,” he said when contacted today.

He said Jonathan who was using only oars to make his way round the rivers was taking photographs of the scenery at the riverbank at the time.

He said Jonathan was unhurt and continued with his journey after being rescued. — Bernama